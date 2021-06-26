Bob Marley Family Releasing Brand of Functional and Psychedelic Mushrooms

Family members of famous Jamaican reggae singer Bob Marley plan to launch their own line of psychedelic mushrooms.
A partnership between Marley Merchandising LLC and Silo Wellness, a leading global psychedelics company, was announced in March.
The musician’s family plans to launch the Marley One - psychedelic mushroom consumer brand, according to the Forbes.
The product line will include a range of functional mushroom tinctures of different species that will offer a range of health and immunity benefits.
“When Bob and I were young we followed a strict, natural diet and we would include medicinal mushrooms," Marley’s wife said, as quoted by Celebstoner, a media outlet. "Mushrooms fit with our vision of a world transformed for good through natural products.”
Earlier, in 2014 Marley's family launched what it called the first global marijuana brand. Marley Natural sold a variety of lotions, creams, and other related products with marijuana supplements.
Bob Marley died of cancer in May 1981. He considered cannabis or marijuana an integral part of his faith - Rastafarianism - and actively advocated for its legalisation.
