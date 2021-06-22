Foreign Ministers of Russia and Venezuela Hold Joint Press Conference

Sputnik is live from Moscow, Russia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza are holding a joint press conference following their meeting on 22 June.
The diplomats have discussed global and regional issues as well as cooperation within the United Nations.
On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed Moscow's support for Caracas during a consultation on the current situation in Venezuela, as the country has been mired in a political crisis since the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.
