Register
08:41 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual UN General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, 21 September 2020

    UN Whistleblower Says She Could Lose Her Protection Over Claims Her Office Handed Info to China

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083151060_0:241:3112:1992_1200x675_80_0_0_1a4a8d595d09fbe7dce7499dce2aa523.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106151083151335-un-whistleblower-says-she-could-lose-her-protection-over-claims-her-office-handed-info-to-china/

    Emily Reilly, an attorney at the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), came forward in 2020 to accuse her employer of repeatedly sharing names of Chinese activists and dissidents who attended the UN Human Rights Council meetings in Switzerland with the government in Beijing, allegedly putting them at risk of repercussions.

    Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights staffer Emily Reilly has told Fox News that the United Nations was planning to rescind the whistleblower protection status she was granted in 2020 by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over claims that her office was secretly handing the Chinese government names of dissidents who were attending panels and sessions in Switzerland to criticise Beijing.

    "I am collateral damage, and senior managers are now apparently so utterly devoid of ethics that they genuinely do not understand why I would prioritise the lives of human beings over my pay and benefits," Reilly said.

    The woman, who still officially remains a lawyer at the OHCHR – albeit, she says, without actual functions, – argues that she was initially “denied” the whistleblower status until her case was reviewed by a soon-to-be-retired UN ethics officer. The officer in question "found that managers of the UN Human Rights Office were concerned only with giving China what it wanted”, Reilly said.

    "I am not even permitted to report for work and the UN refuses to even pretend to give a reason. The retaliation is blatant and intended to send a message to all UN staff - China is the new boss, and no UN staffer should ever report breaking the rules to please Beijing,” the lawyer claims.

    Whistleblower’s Accusations

    Reilly said in 2020 that she she learned about the controversial practice of providing China with the names of dissidents who were about to appear at the Human Rights Council meetings as far back as 2013 from internal emails. She claimed that these activists were pressured by Beijing not to appear at the panels, with their family members allegedly being tortured and detained. Reilly particularly cited two cases: that of Uyghur activist Dolkun Isa and human rights campaigner Gao Zhisheng, suggesting that their families have faced repercussions ahead of their appearances at the 21st session of the HRC.

    The whistleblowers claimed that she had sent relative reports about the breach of the UN rules to her bosses, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Union, but they resulted in no actions due to UN “diplomatic immunity”.

    The United Nations rejected the accusations, saying that the practice of confirming to member states the names of people who were about to attend sessions ended in 2015, maintaining that "at no time has any activist been placed at risk”.

    “Since the start of the Human Rights Council in 2006, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stopped providing lists of those accredited to attend,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric added in March 2021.

    Reilly blasted the response as “laughable” and said that OHCHR has “retaliated” against her for “telling the truth”. She said that the “lying” agency was using this “exceptional policy” only for China as similar requests by other governments were apparently denied.

    ​It’s not clear whether she will retain her whistleblower status, as the matter was “currently under internal review”, according to an email from spokesman Dujarric.

    In July 2020, Secretary-General Guterres defended protections for the whistleblower but hinted that Reilly’s situation was an “individual case in which we can have different opinions about”.

    Tags:
    Antonio Guterres, human rights, China, whistleblower, United Nations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse