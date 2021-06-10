G7 Leaders Arrive for Summit in Cornwall

Heads of state are arriving in Cornwall, England on Thursday 10 June to take part in the 47th G7 leaders' summit.
The US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan, along with EU representatives and leaders from guest countries including Australia, India, South Africa, and South Korea are gathering to discuss global issues and policies.
As this year's G7 host country, the UK is focusing the agenda on the post-pandemic recovery and environmental policies.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)