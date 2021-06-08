Global Websites, Including The Guardian, the NYT, Twitter, YouTube Down Amid Internet Outage

The Guardian, the Financial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News said on Tuesday that their websites were affected by a wide internet outage.
Internet users around the world have been experiencing problems getting access on Tuesday to YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, Spotify, Twitch and Amazon, according to Downdetector, a popular portal that tracks website outages and crashes.
The Guardian's website is down entirely, so this thread is now our formal liveblog for the Fastly outage.— alex hern (@alexhern) June 8, 2021
User reports indicate Youtube is having problems since 3:10 AM EDT. https://t.co/XrCFHBn78f RT if you're also having problems #Youtubedown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 8, 2021
The outage monitoring service issued dozens of similar messages regarding other services.
User reports indicate Reddit is having problems since 5:53 AM EDT. https://t.co/NEg73KPuYn RT if you're also having problems #Redditdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 8, 2021
User reports indicate Amazon is having problems since 5:56 AM EDT. https://t.co/mvshvCq4ww RT if you're also having problems #Amazondown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 8, 2021
According to the Guardian's technology editor, Alex Hern, the outage may be blamed on a glitch at US-based cloud computing service provider Fastly.
Beginning with where we are now: A massive internet outage, affecting websites including The Guardian, https://t.co/m4BpHUT5yb, Amazon, and Reddit has been traced to a failure in a content delivery network (CDN) run by Fastly.— alex hern (@alexhern) June 8, 2021
Hern said that the BBC has already restored its services by switching to another content delivery network
Some sites, including BBC, have managed to restore services in the past few minutes by switching their systems away from Fastly's network. Others have had patchy uptime.— alex hern (@alexhern) June 8, 2021
Fastly said the glitch has been identified and the repair is underway.
