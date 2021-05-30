Three Russians Killed in Explosion in Central African Republic

Three Russians were killed when their car was hit by a roadside bomb in the Central African Republic, an official spokesman for the country's government said.
Earlier on Sunday, Radio Ndeke Luka reported that two police cars were hit by a roadside bomb in the village of Bandiba in north-western CAR on Thursday, killing two local policemen, three Russian nationals and injuring five more people.
The Russian embassy in Bangui cannot at the moment confirm reports that three Russian nationals were killed in the Central African Republic, and will check this information, Ambassador Vladimir Titorenko said.
The Central African Republic has been gripped by civil war since a coalition of armed groups toppled the government in 2013.
