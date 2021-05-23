UAE Offers to Host COP28 Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates offered the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to host the Conference of the Parties (COP28) session in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

"As COP28 host, the UAE would leverage its experience as a regional and global convener to mobilise all actors in achieving the Paris Agreement and reinforcing the compelling investment case for raising ambitions," the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said as quoted by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The COP28 session will be focusing on the economic case for inclusive climate action. The UAE has previously demonstrated its climate action commitment by being the first country in the region to sign the Paris Agreement. The country is also the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

"The climate challenge is daunting, but it is also matched by enormous opportunity to drive economic growth and job creation," Shiekh Abdullah said.

He also highlighted that the UAE is a country that sits in the centre of the hydrocarbon industry and has invested in energy diversification domestically and globally.

"We have seen first-hand that there is now an unprecedented business case for the highest level of climate ambition – especially when it advances gender equality and empowers youth," he added.

The UAE hosts a number of other events focusing on climate change and sustainability, including the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week which is visited by 45,000 members from around 170 countries.

The UAE also prides itself in investing into large domestic and international renewable energy projects having invested approximately $17 billion on six continents.

COP26 will take place in Glasgow, Scotland this November and will receive representatives from around 200 countries. The summit will focus on reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.