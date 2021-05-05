Putin, Erdogan Discuss Joint Production of Sputnik V in Turkey

The sides also addressed the fight against the pandemic.
"They had an in-depth discussion on the issues of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease, which included taking into consideration the current epidemiological situation in Turkey", the statement read.
According to both presidents, the epidemiological measures that are being taken will allow having the situation improve significantly and resume the bilateral ties in the area of tourism.
"Russia emphasised its readiness to increase practical cooperation in that direction. This entails, among other things, speedy organisation of shipments of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, starting this month", the statement mentioned.
In January, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), tasked with the promotion of the vaccine abroad, inked an agreement with a leading Turkish pharmaceuticals developer to produce Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Turkey.
In February, the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase III trials of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 60 countries, with a total population of about 3 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)