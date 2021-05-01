Facebook Restores RT’s Redfish Page

The posts that Facebook moderators flagged pictured Holocaust victims and Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. They marked the anniversary of liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and the defeat of Italian fascism. Another post contained a video of neo-Nazis harassing Latino youths in Las Vegas.
RT said that the Facebook page of Redfish, a Berlin-based project that bills itself as a leftist source of news on marginalized events around the world, was brought back with a warning and could be removed again if its content was found to violate Facebook rules three times.
In recent months, Russian media often find their social media accounts blocked. In September 2020, Twitter downgraded the search results’ status of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti account. Twitter has previously done the same with RT and Sputnik accounts. In December, Facebook blocked the account of the Baltnews website and in March it deleted an interview on RT France with an EU lawmaker from the right-wing National Rally party for alleged violation of its community standards.
All comments
Show new comments (0)