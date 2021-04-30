Turkish Health Ministry Authorizes Use of Sputnik V Vaccine, Health Minister Says

"Our Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency approved the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of the examinations and evaluations. I wish it will bring benefits to both countries. Thus, the Sputnik V vaccine will become the third vaccine that will be used in our country," Koca tweeted.
Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in over 60 countries across the globe.
The efficacy of the vaccine stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.
All comments
Show new comments (0)