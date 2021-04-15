Poland Expels Three Employees of Russian Embassy in Warsaw

"On April 15, 2021, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Poland was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland. A diplomatic note was handed to the Ambassador informing about the recognition of the three staff members of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Warsaw as personae non-gratae. The basis for this decision was the violation of diplomatic status and carrying out activities to the detriment of the Republic of Poland by the indicated persons," the statement says.
This comes amid a new package of US sanctions against Russia in what Washington says is a response to the alleged Russian meddling in the 2020 elections in the US and hacking attacks, including the SolarWinds incident.
