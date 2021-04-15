Trudeau Fans Nicknamed ‘Tru-Anon’ for Defending PM’s COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has invented a new term for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supporters who vehemently defended his coronavirus vaccine rollout amid criticism.
Tapper’s Twitter page has been filled with comments since the TV channel criticised Trudeau on Monday for vaccine distribution, calling it a “real failure by the Trudeau government.” The prime minister’s supporters rejected the criticism.
The anchor told film director James Gunn on Twitter “careful for acknowledging facts or Tru-Anon will attack you.”
Careful for acknowledging facts or Tru-Anon will attack you— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 14, 2021
Prominent Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner reacted, wondering whether the label would stick.
Tru-anon. Will it stick? https://t.co/TGJlAT6k13— Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) April 14, 2021
The term seems to have caught on and was even mentioned in parliament, where the Prime Minister had to defend his COVID-19 policy, where he claimed that "vaccines aren't enough to end mask mandates and social distancing restrictions". He also stated against any known evidence that Britain was suffering through a third wave of COVID-19.
#TruAnon mentioned in Parliament today. Nice. pic.twitter.com/t5IxQpxWWw— Roberto Wakerell-Cruz ✝️ (@Robertopedia) April 14, 2021
Despite inking deals with numerous vaccine manufacturers, the Trudeau government has faced sharp criticism for a muted vaccine rollout programme that has been labelled a failure by opposition parties as well as the majority of Canadians, according to the latest polls.
