Automatic Docking of Progress MS-16 in February Failed Due to Nose Cone Issues, Space Centre Reveals

"The commission will work until 30 April. The problem is in the nose cone", Baranov told reporters.
Progress MS-16 was supposed to dock at Russia's Pirs compartment in an automatic mode on 17 February. However, the process had to be performed in a manual mode because the cargo spacecraft deviated too much from the intended trajectory. Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov successfully performed the manual docking of the spacecraft.
A source in the space industry previously revealed the the docking malfunction had been caused by damage to the antenna and elements of the Kurs-NA system after the nose fairing of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle was dropped during placing of the spacecraft into orbit. This was later confirmed by images released by NASA Johnson Space Centre.
