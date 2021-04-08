Register
12:35 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stands as European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan take seats in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021, in this screengrab obtained by Reuters

    'Sofagate': Turkish Foreign Minister Rejects 'Unfair Accusations' Over Chair Incident

    © REUTERS / EUROPEAN UNION
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    482
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082571111_0:0:2495:1403_1200x675_80_0_0_d86aab2081a81f21fe532313692f60f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104081082571792-sofagate-turkish-foreign-minister-rejects-unfair-accusations-over-chair-incident/

    On Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was unpleasantly surprised by Turkish-style diplomatic graces, when she realised she had been left without a chair as her fellow senior EU official sat down with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Ankara.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has rejected Brussels' accusations against his country over the incident with chairs during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with his European Council counterpart Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    The ill-fated gathering occurred on Tuesday, when Michel and von der Leyen arrived in Ankara to meet Erdogan before seeing that there were only two chairs placed in front of the Turkish and EU flags in a negotiating room.

    The two men did not think twice before occupying two chairs, while the European Commission president muttered "Ehm" in apparent exasperation and then sat on a sofa a bit away from the two negotiators. Notably, she was opposite Cavusoglu, who is considered below her in terms of the pecking order of diplomatic protocol.

    European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    © Photo : European Union/screenshot
    European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

    On Thursday, the Turkish foreign minister slammed "unfair accusations toward Turkey", which he said is "a deep-rooted state" and which is "not hosting guests for the first time".

    "The protocol applied in meetings in Turkey is the international protocol and has been carried out within the framework of worldwide known Turkish hospitality". The EU side's demands were fulfilled. This means that the seating arrangement was made according to their suggestions. Our protocol units came together previously and their demands were realised", Cavusoglu argued.

    The remarks followed European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer insisting on Wednesday that von der Leyen should have been treated "exactly in the same manner" as Michel and that she was "clearly surprised" about the 6 April incident.

    "She does consider that these issues are important and need to be treated appropriately, which they clearly were not", Mamer added.

    Spanish European Parliament member Iratxe Garcia Perez, for her part, struck the same tone by tweeting "first they [Turkey] withdraw from the Istanbul Convention and now they leave the President of European Commission without a seat in an official visit. Shameful".

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel hold a video call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    EU Seeks 'Sustained De-Escalation' With Turkey During Video Summit
    Ankara's move to pull out of the convention on reducing and preventing domestic violence against women was announced on 20 March and was condemned by the EU, the UN, and the US among others. Turkey was the first country to ratify the document, which was adopted in Istanbul in 2011.

    As for the Tuesday incident, it also prompted public uproar on Twitter, where many netizens made it clear that either Erdogan or Michel should have yielded their chairs to von der Leyen, amid the spread of the hashtag #sofagate on the social networking site.

    Tags:
    accusations, incident, talks, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen, European Council, European Commission, EU, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse