Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Social Media Posts, Reports Suggest

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the embassy's tweets mentioned Good Party chair Meral Aksener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, who had criticized China's alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslim minority.
April 6, 2021
April 6, 2021
"China determinedly opposes any person of power that in any way challenges country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and strongly condemns this. The Chinese side reserves its legitimate right to respond", the embassy said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)