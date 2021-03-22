Top US Infectious Disease Official Says Russia's Sputnik Vaccine 'Quite Effective'

“The Russian one I believe is quite effective,” Fauci said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show when asked whether he trusted COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China. “The data on the Russian vaccine, I've taken a look at some of the reports, it looks pretty good."
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 55 countries.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute with financial support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
According to the analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
