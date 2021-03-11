Namibia Becomes 50th Country to Approve Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V

"The Ministry of Health and Social Services of Namibia has registered Sputnik V under the emergency use authorisation procedure," the RDIF said in a press release.
"A new major milestone reached today for Sputnik V with 50 countries having approved the Russian vaccine, which is already saving lives and preventing the spread of coronavirus," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, as quoted in the press release.
According to RDIF, involved in the vaccine’s distribution and promotion abroad, Sputnik V is "one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators".
On 11 August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute with financial support from RDIF.
According to the analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
