Nine Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Turkey

Nine people have been killed and four more injured after a military helicopter crashed in south-east Turkey on Thursday, the country's Defence Ministry said.
"Communication with the helicopter that took off from Bingol to Tatvan at 13.55 [10.55 GMT] was lost at 14.25 [11:25 GMT]. Immediately, unmanned aerial vehicles, a CN-235 aircraft and a helicopter were sent in search. As a result, it was established that the helicopter had crashed. On the scene of its fall, nine dead and four injured were found," the ministry said in a statement.
Bingöl'den Tatvan'a gitmek üzere saat 13.55’te kalkış yapan Kara Kuvvetlerimize ait Cougar tipi bir helikopter ile saat 14.25’te irtibat kesilmiş, helikopterdeki kahraman silah arkadaşlarımızdan 9’unun şehit olduğu, 4’ünün yaralandığı belirlenmiştir.https://t.co/JWXwGALB5a pic.twitter.com/MfCOZEYE9g— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 4, 2021
An operation is underway to transfer the injured to the hospital.
MSB: Yaralı personelimizin hastaneye sevk edilmelerine yönelik çalışmalar devam etmektedir https://t.co/igCML1WRjM pic.twitter.com/geGZbjM1dZ— Sputnik Türkiye (@sputnik_TR) March 4, 2021
The causes of the disaster are not reported.
