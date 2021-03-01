RDIF Received Many Requests From EU States for Direct Supplies of Sputnik V, CEO Says

"We have received numerous requests from EU states to provide Sputnik V directly to them based on the reviews of their national agencies. We will continue to do so as well as work with EMA based on the rolling review procedure we initiated in January", Dmitriev said, as quoted by the fund's press service.
The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Centre and registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on 11 August, was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus.
In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase III clinical trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
