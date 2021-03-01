Register
13:09 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

    Iran Nuclear Inspections Shouldn't be Diplomatic 'Bargaining Chip', IAEA Chief Says

    © REUTERS / LISI NIESNER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1117
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082219143_0:253:3072:1981_1200x675_80_0_0_7310325a5c56d63cc7a6e4d7a589a8c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103011082218660-iran-nuclear-inspections-shouldnt-be-diplomatic-bargaining-chip-iaea-chief-says/

    The Islamic Republic recently stopped the implementation of a protocol that allowed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out snap inspections of the country's nuclear facilities. The move was ordered by the Iranian parliament in response to the country suffering from the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

    The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has stated that inspections of Iran's nuclear sites should not be turned into a "bargaining chip" in the negotiations devoted to restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    "The inspection work of the IAEA must be preserved. [It] should not be put in the middle of a negotiating table as a bargaining chip", Grossi said during a press conference at the start of the agency board's quarterly meeting.

    Iran stopped accepting snap IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites, as is mandated by parts of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and restricted the agency's access to surveillance cameras installed at some of the sites on 22 February. The decision to stop them was passed by the country's parliament in light of lingering US sanctions that Washington introduced following its 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear accord.

    At the same time, the Islamic Republic will continue to adhere to the provisions of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA), which allows the IAEA to ensure that no nuclear materials in the country are used to create nuclear weapons.

    Iran Gradually Scaling Back on Its Nuclear Deal Commitments

    The decision to stop snap IAEA inspections is part of a broader Iranian policy of gradually scaling back on its commitments under the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The policy kicked off in May 2019 in response to the Trump administration's decision to pull-out of the JCPOA and introduce hefty sanctions against Tehran in 2018. 

    Iran condemned the inability of the other signatories to the deal, specifically European countries, to come up with a mechanism to avoid the impact of American sanctions, which, among other things, limited Tehran's ability to sell oil. The Islamic Republic stated that it sees no point in adhering to the provisions of the nuclear deal if it could not benefit from it and if other participants fail to fulfill their commitments.

    In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press.
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran's Rejection of Direct Nuclear Talks With US Not Tehran's 'Final Say', Russian Envoy Says

    Tehran's first step in 2019 was to slightly increase the limit on uranium enrichment and lift limits on nuclear fuel stockpiles. At the end of 2020, the Islamic Republic's parliament ruled that enrichment levels should be ramped up to 20% as opposed to the previous 3% if the sanctions against the country are not lifted. The new US administration expressed interest in restoring the JCPOA, but has so far done little in that regard, instead demanding that Tehran return to compliance first, promising to consider easing the sanctions regime afterwards. Iran dismissed such a scenario, stressing that Washington should make the first move by lifting the sanctions.

    Related:

    Iran Rejects 'Untimely' EU-US Offer of Direct Nuclear Talks in Coming Week
    Iran Nuclear Inspections Shouldn't be Diplomatic 'Bargaining Chip', IAEA Chief Says
    US Reportedly 'Disappointed' With Iran's Refusal to Meet Over Nuclear Deal
    Iran's Rejection of Direct Nuclear Talks With US Not Tehran's 'Final Say', Russian Envoy Says
    Israel Discusses Iran Nuclear Program Concerns With Russia
    Tags:
    inspection, Iran nuclear deal, Iran, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
    78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse