Armenian Demonstrators Break Into Government Building in Yerevan - Video

Opposition supporters have broken into a government building in central Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.
The opposition staged a protest action in the lobby of the building, which reportedly hosts several ministeries.
They shouted anti-Pashinyan slogans and called on employees to take no part in the rallies in support of the prime minister.
After several minutes, the protesters left the building. A video of the public action was caught on camera and has since been uploaded on social media.
Armenia became mired in a political crisis after the military called for Pashinyan's resignation last week in response to a string of dismissals in the military. The prime minister sacked top officials after the deputy army chief slammed Pashniyan's comments about the alleged inefficiency of Russian-made Iskander systems during the Karabakh conflict. This prompted the military to call for Pashinyan to step down.
The protests also come amid a broader discontent of the opposition with the prime minister in the wake of a Russia-brokered ceasefire concluded in November that put an end to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Under the agreement, a number of Nagorno-Karabakh's districts were ceded to Azerbaijan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)