Armenian Opposition Supporters Gather for New Round of Anti-Gov't Protests in Yerevan

Sputnik invites you to join our livestream from Yerevan, Armenia, where opposition supporters have gathered for a new round of demonstrations against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government.
On Thursday, the Armenian military called on the prime minister to step down in response to a series of dismissals, after the Armenian general staff questioned Pashinyan's contentious remark about the alleged setbacks of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The prime minister called the efforts a coup attempt.
The longstanding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict saw the renewal of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in September. It concluded with a ceasefire in November, overseen by Russia, who dispatched peacekeepers to the region.
Since then, Pashinyan has faced increased calls to resign as the agreement ceded a number of Nagorno-Karabakh's districts to Azerbaijan.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)