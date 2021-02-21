Register
18:12 GMT21 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This undated image from video provided by Detained in Dubai, a London-based for-hire advocacy group long critical of the United Arab Emirates, shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler, in a 40-minute video in which she says she's planning on fleeing the country in Dubai, UAE

    Guards of ‘Captive’ Dubai Princess Latifa Did Their Best to ‘Break Her Spirit’, Lawyer Says

    © AP Photo / Detained in Dubai
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106417/90/1064179092_0:25:2775:1586_1200x675_80_0_0_f19ea5b801345dc9204a6031d10b9f1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202102211082144882-guards-of-captive-dubai-princess-latifa-did-their-best-to-break-her-spirit-lawyer-says/

    The princess, who says she is being held by her father, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has not been heard from in six months, raising concerns about her health and wellbeing.

    Guards put a bag of razor blades in Princess Latifa’s room and handed her an electronic stopwatch to chart every single passing day in her “jail villa” in a bid to “break her spirit”, the UAE princess’s British lawyer David Haigh shared with The Sunday Express, adding that she had first been held captive in a remote desert jail called Al Awir.

    Her current confinement, where the 35-year-old daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed al-Maktoum is understood to have been living since May 2018, sits beside a well-known tourist spot, the seven-star Burj Al Arab hotel. There, the lawyer and Free Latifa co-founder said, she will reportedly have to stay for another year, being guarded by “30 or so police”.

    In this Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 photo, released on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, by the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, a daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, left, meets Mary Robinson, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    © AP Photo / United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
    Princess Latifa 'Being Cared for at Home', Dubai Ruling Family Says

    The lawyer went on to detail how he had to call NHS 111 for advice after he accidentally learned that Princess Latifa, who stopped responding to friends' text messages six months ago, felt unwell last year due to suspected coronavirus, but was ostensibly denied medical assistance.

    The comments came as Latifa’s best friend, Tina Jauhiainen, dismissed claims from Dubai’s ruling family that the princess was being “cared for at home”, accusing them of imprisoning her. The woman said she was accompanying the princess during her attempt to escape back in 2018, insisting that Latifa is now in captivity.

    “It's ridiculous that her family think they can put out this kind of statement and provide no actual proof of life. I'm shocked and upset that this is their official response”, Jauhiainen shared, saying she’d love to see tourists “boycott Dubai” in revenge.

    Earlier this week, Princess Latifa released a video, broadcast by the BBC, in which she described in detail how her dramatic 2018 attempt to escape to India’s west coast via Oman failed as she was reportedly tracked down and captured by her father’s commandos.

    In the video, Latifa accused the sheikh of jailing her for three years in 2002, when she also tried to escape, and again in 2018.

    “I'm a hostage. And this villa has been converted into a jail. All the windows are barred shut”, she said in the heartfelt video, noting she fears for her life.

    “There's five policemen outside and two policewomen inside. I can't even go out to get fresh air. So basically, I'm a hostage”, she continued.

    Neither the UAE government nor Sheikh Mohammedal-Maktoum has commented on the footage, but in 2018, the UAE said that Princess Latifa was "at home and living with her family in Dubai". To prove it, they published photographs of her having lunch with former Irish President and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson.

    Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, left and her husband Prince Daniel gesture from the balcony of the Bernadotte museum in Pau, southwestern France, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2010.
    © AP Photo / Bob Edme
    Swedish Crown Princess Demands More Diversity in Fashion, Society

    This time, the UAE Embassy in London said, citing the family, that “her Highness is being cared for at home, supported by her family and medical personnel", adding that the video of the princess that circulated earlier in the media and her alleged predicament were "not reflective of the actual position".

    Shortly after the release of the “secretly” recorded video, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab weighed in on the matter, demanding that the 71-year-old ruler of Dubai provide proof that his daughter Latifa, one of 30 children he has with his six wives, is "alive and well".

    The UN, for its part, asked the United Arab Emirates for evidence that the princess was safe and sound. Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told an online briefing in Geneva that they had “raised our concerns about the situation in light of the disturbing video evidence that emerged this week” and asked for “proof of life”.

    Related:

    Princess Latifa 'Being Cared for at Home', Dubai Ruling Family Says
    Princess Latifa's Best Friend Wants British Queen to Intervene to End Royal's 'Ordeal'
    Britain Demands Proof Princess Latifa Is Alive And Well As UN Demands Answers From Ruler Of Dubai
    Tags:
    captivity, UN, family, princess, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse