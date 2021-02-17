Sputnik V Developers Respond to EU Statements on Vaccine Approval

The developers said that they are waiting for the EMA to begin the review.
3. Rapporteurs for a rolling review have already been appointed by EMA following submission of Sputnik V application. Sputnik V is waiting for EMA to begin the rolling review and announce it officially on its web site.— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) February 17, 2021
Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the developer of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V had not requested authorisation from the EMA in the EU market.
