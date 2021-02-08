Enigmatic Monolith Springs Up Near World Heritage Site in Turkey

A massive metal monolith has recently been discovered in the Sanliurfa province of Turkey.
The monolith was found by a farmer in the vicinity of Gobekli Tepe, a 12,000-year-old excavation site with megalithic structures, which was designated a World Heritate site by UNESCO.
The monolith, approximately 3 metres high, bears Old Turkic script saying: "Look at the sky, see the moon."
Local authorities have studied CCTV footage and investigated vehicles that may have been used to transport the monolith, AP reports citing Turkish media.
The media outlet also points out that, in recent months, other mysterious monoliths have popped up "in numerous countries."
