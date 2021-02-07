Russia’s Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Safest in World, Maduro Says

"Sputnik V is the safest … It has shown a high level of protection," Maduro said at a weekly health briefing on Sunday.
Earlier this month, Maduro said that clinical trials of Sputnik V in Venezuela had shown an efficacy rate of 100 percent.
Venezuela registered Sputnik V in January. According to Maduro, the first 10 million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine should arrive in Venezuela in the first quarter of 2021.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute.
According to an analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
All comments
Show new comments (0)