Billionaire Jared Isaacman to Fly Into Orbit on First All-Civilian SpaceX Mission

There will be four passengers aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, led by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, a Pennsylvania-based payment processing company.
Moreover, there will be no professional astronauts aboard and Jared Isaacman is donating the other three seats.
The second spot in the ship will go to a paramedic from St. Jude Hospital, to provide first aid. The third seat can be won by anyone who sends a donation to the aforementioned hospital and the fourth seat by any new or existing user of Isaacman's Shift4Shop platform. Both conditions can be met by visitng the website Inspiration 4.
"It will be the first-ever all-private crewed orbital mission in history", Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said during a teleconference with reporters.
Announcing the first commercial astronaut mission to orbit Earth aboard Dragon → https://t.co/MbESvnakAD pic.twitter.com/ukLsjFfRjk— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 1, 2021
The crew will be trained under the supervision of SpaceX and prepare for their flight on a Falcon 9 rocket. During a conversation with reporters, the head of the company, Elon Musk, noted that the duration and other parameters of the mission will completely depend on Isaacman.
The flight is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of this year.
