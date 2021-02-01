Watch Russian SU-24 Pass Near USS Donald Cook Destroyer at Low Altitude

The flight of the Russian Su-24 fighter near the US destroyer Donald Cook in the Black Sea was captured on video. The footage was published on the official Twitter account of the 6th Fleet of the US Navy.
The video shows how the Russian plane passes at low altitude near the Donald Cook after its arrival in the Black Sea.
The @USNavy routinely operates in the Black Sea to reassure @NATO Allies & partners and ensure security & stability in the region.— U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (@USNavyEurope) January 31, 2021
Today, 🇺🇸 #USSDonaldCook operating in international waters in the #BlackSea while a #Russian SU-24 does a low pass nearby.#PowerForPeace pic.twitter.com/6JGNZoncZb
The destroyer was tracked by the Russian Black Sea Fleet after it entered the Black Sea. On 28 January, the US Navy destroyer Porter joined the Donald Cook.
