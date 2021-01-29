White House: Biden Administration Reviewing China Policy 'From Position of Strength'

"The national security team, the newly confirmed Secretary of State [Antony Blinken], President [Joe] Biden are all reviewing all aspects of our national security approach, including, certainly, our relationship with China...We are focused on approaching that relationship from a position of strength", Psaki told reporters.
The Biden administration will also conduct a review of the US-China trade deal as part of its review of the Trump administration's China policy, Psaki said.
"Everything that the past administration has put in place is under review, as it relates to our national security approach, so I would not assume things are moving forward", Psaki said when asked if President Joe Biden viewed Trump's trade deal with China as still being in effect.
US-China relations have significantly soured in the past few years under the previous administration which blamed Beijing for unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations, and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighbouring countries. China has denied the accusations.
Former US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signed their so-called Phase One deal last January after a year-long tariff war between the two world powers. Under the agreement, China agreed to increase its purchases of US goods and services by at least $200 billion over the next two years compared to 2017. For its part, the United States agreed to trim some tariffs, but would maintain them on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.
