13:09 GMT21 January 2021
    Russian coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, trade-named Sputnik V

    Live Updates: Merkel Says She's Offered Support From German Drug Regulator in EU for Sputnik V

    World
    The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 96,800,000, while the global coronavirus death toll is over 2 million people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    The most affected nation is currently the US, with over 24.4 million infected and 406,000 deaths. It is followed by India (almost 10.6 million cases, over 152,500 fatalities) and Brazil (more than 8.6 million cases, at least 212,000 deaths).

    In the meantime, multiple countries have launched mass vaccination campaigns to curb the virus.

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

    New messages
    • 12:58

      UK's Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled Because of COVID-19, Organisers Announce

    • 12:57

      South African Coronavirus Strain Poses Significant Reinfection Risk, Study Finds

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A preliminary study has found that the South African variant of the coronavirus entails high reinfection risks due to the resistance of its genetic code to the immune response built up from prior infection and, potentially, vaccines, the Medical Xpress news portal reported.

      As mentioned in the report, the original coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19 has mutated over time, and several new variants were detected in recent weeks in such countries as Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The study from the report looked into the South African variant, in particular, and found that it was resistant to antibodies built in the plasma of recovered patients.

      "Here we show that the 501Y.V2 lineage, which contains nine spike mutations and rapidly emerged in South Africa during the second half of 2020, is largely resistant to neutralising antibodies elicited by infection with previously circulating lineages. This suggests that, despite the many people who have already been infected with SARS-CoV-2 globally and are presumed to have accumulated some level of immunity, new variants such as 501Y.V2 pose a significant re-infection risk," the authors were quoted as saying.

      According to researchers, their findings can have added value for vaccine developers who build their product on the immune response to the virus's spike protein, as well as for the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19.

      The medical news portal noted that the study had not yet been peer reviewed and required more research on the effectiveness of other parts of the immune response other than plasma.

      The report cited two other preliminary research papers published on Wednesday as saying that the antibodies from previously-infected patients were largely effective against the UK variant and that the vaccine developed by US-German duo Pfizer/BioNTech was effective against that variant.

      Earlier this month, a Pfizer-funded study claimed that their vaccine was effective against the UK and South African variants.

    • 12:41

      Lebanon Has No Objection to Registration of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Ambassador Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Beirut has nothing against the registration of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the country, the Lebanese ambassador in Moscow, Shawki Bou Nassar, told Sputnik on Thursday.

      "Certainly, the Lebanese side has no objection to registering the Russian vaccine," Bou Nassar said when asked whether Lebanon would register Sputnik V in the country.

      "As far as I know, there are companies in the Lebanese-Russian private sector communicating with the health ministry in Beirut to buy the vaccine and supply it to Lebanon," the ambassador added.

    • 11:52

      Too Early to Say When Gov’t Will Lift COVID-19 Restrictions, UK’s PM Johnson Says

    • 11:45

      Russia's RDIF Favors Cooperation With COVAX, But Direct Sputnik V Shipments Still Priority

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will be glad to cooperate with the COVAX global coronavirus vaccine procurement facility but prioritizes direct shipments of the Sputnik V vaccine, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

      "We work with COVAX, we are in negotiations, we have submitted information ... We will work with COVAX, but for us it will certainly not replace the approach that prioritizes direct shipments abroad", Dmitriev told reporters.

      "COVAX will be a small part of our portfolio, most [of the shipments] will be direct, although we will be glad to cooperate", the RDIF chief explained.

    • 11:34

      Germany Plans to Offer Vaccine for All Citizens by End of Summer, Chancellor Merkel Says

    • 11:30

      Saudi Arabia May Become Hub for Sputnik V Deliveries in Middle East, RDIF Head Says

    • 11:26

      AstraZeneca Vaccine Facility Under Threat of Flooding in Northern Wales, Reports Say

      FILE PHOTO:The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on medication packages in a pharmacy in London

      AstraZeneca Vaccine Facility Under Threat of Flooding in Northern Wales, Reports Say

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A major manufacturing and storage facility for the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine is under severe threat of flooding in northern Wales as Storm Christoph dumps heavy precipitation on the United Kingdom.
    • 11:23

      Certain EU Nations are Interested in Sputnik V, Russia is Discussing Vaccine Production With Germany, RDIF CEO Says

    • 11:21

      Merkel Says She's Offered Support From German Drug Regulator in EU for Sputnik V Vaccine

      "I have really talked with the Russian president. We know that Russia has the Sputnik V vaccine, and I said that if we want to cooperate — which I think is possible despite our serious political differences — we could cooperate in humanitarian spheres during the pandemic", Merkel noted.

    • 10:23

      Massive Fire Breaks Out at Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca's Covishield Producer

      Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India

      Massive Fire Breaks Out at Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca's Covishield Producer

      The Indian biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company, founded in 1966, is considered to be the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.
    • 10:23

      UAE Registers Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine for Emergency Use

      World's first coronavirus vaccine

      UAE Authorises Emergency Use of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates authorized emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) confirmed on Thursday, noting that Phase III clinical trials were still ongoing in the UAE.
    • 10:23

      Hungary Becomes First EU Country to Authorise Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

      In this handout photo released by Hungarian Foreign Ministry, a laboratory assistant holds a phial with Russia's coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, trade-named Sputnik V, in Budapest, Hungary

      Hungary Becomes First EU Country to Authorise Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

      Bloomberg earlier reported that the Hungarian drug regulator had issued a recommendation to authorise the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country.
    • 09:37

      WHO Meeting Takes Place Amid Expected US Return

    • 09:26

      Biden to Sign Letter on US Joining WHO's COVAX Vaccination Programme, Fauci Says

    • 09:22

      Indonesia Reports Highest Daily Increase With 346 New Cases

    • 08:57

      Four Russian Players Including Ovechkin Suspended by NHL Over COVID-19 Rules Violation

      Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) carries the puck past Toronto Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk (left) and forward Tyler Bozak (right) during the first period at the Air Canada Centre.

      Four Russian Players Including Ovechkin Suspended by NHL Over COVID-19 Rules Violation

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alexander Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals hockey players were placed on a temporary ban list, and the team was fined $100,000, due to violations of the National Hockey League (NHL)'s COVID-19 rules.
    • 08:37

      Russian Health Ministry Changes Temperature Limitations for Sputnik V Storage

      The view shows an ampoule component 1 of the two-component vector vaccine the Sputnik-V against coronavirus infectionin the city polyclinic No. 4 in Volgograd, Russia

      Russian Health Ministry Changes Temperature Limitations for Sputnik V Storage

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Health Ministry on Thursday approved changes in storage conditions for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and allowed its transportation and storage at temperatures from +2 to +8 degrees Celsius (+35.6 to 46.4 °F), Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.
    • 08:07

      Part of a Bumpy Road? Thousands of Moderna Vaccine Doses Set Aside in Maine, Michigan

      A health worker prepares a syringe with the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Le Cannet, France, January 19, 2021

      Part of a Bumpy Road? Thousands of Moderna Vaccine Doses Set Aside in Maine, Michigan

      In late December, three shipments of Moderna's vaccine for Texas were reportedly delayed for distribution after it was discovered they may not have maintained a stable temperature before arriving in the Lone Star State.
    • 07:57

      As Israel is Hailed as Leader of Vaccinations, Professor Looks Into Reasons Behind Its Success

      A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination campaign amid a third COVID-19 lockdown, at a drive-through vaccination centre in Haifa, Israel January 6, 2021.

      As Israel is Hailed as Leader of Vaccinations, Professor Looks Into Reasons Behind Its Success

      Health maintenance organisations and their clinics are dispersed all across Israel, making the process of vaccine distribution much easier and more efficient.
    • 07:49

      Russia Ready to Start Delivering Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine to Philippines - Embassy

    • 07:16

      Sweden Extends Recommendations for Distance Learning and Remote Work

      MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The Swedish government on Thursday decided to extend restrictive coronavirus-related measures over the surge in infections, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

      Lofven told reporters that the epidemiological situation in the country remained critical with the healthcare system put under immense pressure.

      "The recommendation for the use of protective masks in public transport will be in force until spring", the prime minister said.

      Restaurants and bars will not be allowed to serve alcohol after 8.00 p.m. (19:00 GMT) up until 7 February.

    • 06:12

      Indian PM Modi to Get Anti-Coroanvirus Jab During the 2nd Phase of National Vaccination Campaign

    • 06:07

      California Gives Providers Greenlight to Resume Administering Moderna Vaccine

      California Gives Providers Green Light to Resume Administering Moderna Vaccine

      Last week, California State Epidemiologist Dr Erica Pan called for pausing administration of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine due to a higher-than-usual number of severe allergic reactions.
    • 05:45

      China Registers 144 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 Asymptomatic Infections

    • 05:31

      India Sends COVID-19 Vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh - Foreign Ministry

    • 05:21

      Russia Ready to Work With US to Counter Pandemic, Including Developing Treatment - Envoy

      WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared to work with the United States to fight the ongoing pandemic, including on the development of treatments against COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

      "We are open to further cooperation with the United States to combat the pandemic, including in areas such as the development of effective treatments for the infection", Antonov stated.

      Antonov noted that on 30 July 2020, the US National Academy of Sciences, Technology, and Medicine and the Russian Academy of Sciences had signed a joint protocol on cooperation in various fields of research related to COVID-19.

      "As for the vaccine, the situation turned out to be more complicated. Some people in America tried to make this about politics”, he went on to say. "Washington is openly sceptical about our achievements. I mean Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona. False information about Russian vaccines being ineffective and unsafe is being spread. However, the scientific community rates the Russian advances highly".

    • 04:57

      Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 15,223 Over Past 24 Hours

    • 04:47

      Thailand Confirms 142 New Cases

    Live Updates: Merkel Says She's Offered Support From German Drug Regulator in EU for Sputnik V
