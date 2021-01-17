Register
17 January 2021
    A medical worker inoculates a colleague with a coronavirus vaccine at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on 16 January 2021.

    COVID-19 Live Updates: India Registers Over 15 Thousand New Cases, 181 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

    © AFP 2020 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    A dozen countries around the world are rolling out vaccine campaigns in a bid to battle the coronavirus pandemic, that has so far shown no sign of abating. On the contrary, the biggest daily death toll was registered this Thursday, although since then fatalities have started to ebb.

    The global case count, according to the latest WHO data, is 92,506,811, while the death toll, which crossed the 2 mln mark this week, is now over 2,001,773.

    The United States remains the most affected nation in the world, with the highest case count and the highest number of related deaths.

    The US is followed by India and Brazil in terms of cases, although the Latin American nation reports more fatalities than India, which is behind Brazil in this respect.

    Follow our live feed to find out more!

    New messages
    • 05:59

      China Registers 109 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

      China on Sunday registered 109 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours, down from 130 cases reported a day prior.

      According to data provided by the country’s National Health Commission, 96 of them were local transmissions while 13 were imported cases. The provinces of Hebei and Heilongjiang, where lockdowns were imposed after local infection clusters were detected earlier this month, reported 72 and 12 cases respectively.

      The commission said there are currently 1,205 active cases in the country, 42 of which are in serious condition. This is the highest number in both metrics since last summer when transmissions petered out to a halt.

      This puts the daily tally on a three-day downward trend as the past two days have posted 144 and 130 cases consecutively.

      Chinese authorities took no chances when an uptick of transmissions was detected in the Hebei province, surrounding the capital Beijing, and placed some 20 million people in two large cities under strict lockdown. Health services have since begun mass testing the entire population of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai.

    • 04:51

      India Registers Over 15 Thousand New Cases, 181 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

      India reports 15,144 new COVID19 cases, 17,170 discharges and 181 deaths over the past 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

      • Total cases: 10,557,985
      • Active cases: 208,826
      • Total discharges: 10,196,885
      • Death toll: 152,274
    COVID-19 Live Updates: India Registers Over 15 Thousand New Cases, 181 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours
