Live Updates: Germany Reports 11,897 New Coronavirus Cases

The US is still the most affected nation amid the pandemic, with over 20.8 million infected, and a death toll in excess of 353,000 (which is over 1 percent of the American population). It is followed by India (10.3 million cases, 149,000 deaths), and Brazil (7.7 million cases, over 196,000 fatalities).
In Europe, the UK (2.7 million infected, over 75,500 deaths) is facing a difficult situation due to a new mutated strain of coronavirus, which led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to declare a third national lockdown.
