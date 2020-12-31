Register
11:21 GMT31 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits the White House on an apparent family tour in Washington, 11 December 2020.

    ‘News Flash: People Aren’t Naïve’: Tehran Slams US State Department Over Fresh Twitter Attack

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081564039_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_03533bda45a5978be257f3a3ba095d64.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012311081618293-news-flash-people-arent-nave-tehran-slams-us-state-department-over-fresh-twitter-attack/

    Last week, the US Secretary of State accused “Iran-backed militias” of responsibility for an attack on the Baghdad Green Zone. Tehran dismissed the claims, calling the timing of the attack “suspicious” and stressing that its principled policy is to never target foreign diplomatic facilities.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has taken to Twitter to attack Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for allegedly trying to cover up the failures of the Trump administration’s foreign policy vis-à-vis Iran by using “cheap propaganda”.

    “After 4 years of ‘Maximum Failure’, @SecPompeo is desperately turning to cheap propaganda to dress up the disaster he has promoted and instigated as a success,” Khatibzadeh wrote.

    “News flash: People aren’t naïve. And the world has refused to be held hostage to your bullying. Good riddance,” the spokesman added.

    On Tuesday, Pompeo fired off a fresh attack on Tehran on Twitter, accusing the “Iranian regime” of sowing “instability and terror, threatening the US and our allies”.

    Pompeo accompanied the tweet with a three minute State Department video explaining the Trump administration’s policy toward Iran, reiterating tired claims about the Islamic Republic being the world’s “largest state sponsor of terrorism”, accusing Tehran of a host of crimes ranging from assassinations and illegal detentions to claims that the country carried out missile attacks against Saudi oil facilities in 2019. The video also echoed Israeli claims about Iran’s alleged “covert nuclear weapons programme”.

    Iran maintains that it has no nuclear weapons programme, and has denied US and Saudi claims that it was involved in the Saudi oil refinery attacks. The country openly admitted to launching over a dozen ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq in January, calling the strikes revenge for the 3 January assassination of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

    .S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
    © AP Photo / Qassim Abdul-Zahra
    .S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

    Iranian-US relations have remained icy for decades since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, which deposed a pro-US regime. They worsened significantly under Trump, who pulled Washington out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, and slapped the Islamic Republic with crushing economic, energy and banking sector sanctions.

    In 2019, a US military buildup in the Middle East, a series of oil tanker sabotage incidents and ship seizures and the shootdown of a $220 million US drone over Iranian airspace in the Strait of Hormuz brought the two nations to the brink of war. In late 2019, the US blamed Iran for an attack on an American military base in Iraq, and claimed the country was behind protests outside the US Embassy in Baghdad. In January, the US killed Soleimani in Baghdad. Iran responded with missile strikes against two US bases, giving over 100 troops traumatic brain injuries.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces a peace agreement to establish diplomatic ties, between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, during a news conference at the prime minster office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Netanyahu Slams UNSC Decision Not to Allow Extension of Arms Embargo on Iran as ‘Scandalous’
    The international community, including many of the US’s allies, have for the most part refused to toe the Trump administration’s line on Iran. In 2018, other signatories to the nuclear deal, including Russia, China, the UK, France, Germany and the European Union refused to follow Washington in scrapping their commitments to the treaty. In 2020, the US launched a diplomatic campaign at the United Nations to try to prolong the international arms embargo against Iran indefinitely. The campaign failed, with every member of the Security Council except for the US and the Dominican Republic voting against extending the embargo.

    Iranian leaders have expressed cautious optimism about the incoming Biden administration rejoining the nuclear deal and easing sanctions pressure, but have also warned repeatedly that the deal was not up for renegotiation, be it under Trump or his successor.

    Related:

    Iran Envoy Reveals How Tehran May Exact Revenge on US for Soleimani Without Direct Military Action
    Iran Urges US to Cease 'Extraterritorial Adventurism', Warns Against Persian Gulf's 'Militarisation'
    US Deploys Bombers in Middle East to Reportedly 'Caution' Iran
    Iran Accuses UK Security Firm of Leaking Info for US Drone Strike That Killed Soleimani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A destroyed car is seen on a street after an earthquake in Sisak, Croatia, 29 December 2020.
    Rubble-Covered Streets & Devastated Towns: Croatia Reels From Worst Quake in Decades
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse