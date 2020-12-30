Brazilian Uniao Quimica Seeks to Hold Clinical Trials of Sputnik V, Authorities Say

"On 29 December, Anvisa received the request for holding phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine. The request was filed by the Uniao Quimica laboratory," the statement said.
The request will be processed within 72 hours.
"Anvisa's permission is a necessary condition for holding research aimed at registration of a vaccine or a drug in the future," the agency added.
In late October, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Uniao Quimica filed documents for the registration of Sputnik V with the Brazilian regulator. In accordance with the arrangements on technology transfer, the production of the Sputnik V vaccine will be launched in Brazil in the near future.
Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development, with two of its products, Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, created by the Siberian research center, Vector, already in Phase 3 trials. According to the latest trial results, Sputnik V has an efficacy of 91.4 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)