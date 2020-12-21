Navalny 'Investigation' Would Be Impossible Without Support of Foreign Intel Services, FSB Says

Earlier this month, Bellingcat and a group of US and European media outlets released a report on the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny, claiming an "elite unit" of FSB agents were involved in the operation. President Putin dismissed the poisoning claims, calling them a "trick" aimed at attacking Russia's leadership.

Alexei Navalny's latest video about the alleged assassination plot against him was a pre-planned provocation against the Federal Security Service (FSB) and its staff, and would not have been possible without the organizational and technical support of foreign intelligence services, the Russian intelligence agency said in a statement Monday.

"The use of the subscriber number replacement method is a well-known technique of foreign special services, previously tested more than once in anti-Russian actions, which makes it possible to rule out the possibility of identifying real participants in the conversation," the FSB press service said.

Earlier in the day, Navalny released a video on his YouTube channel featuring what he claimed was a phone conversation with an FSB operative, in which a man identified as Kudryavtsev outlined details about how the August 'poisoning' of the liberal opposition figure transpired, going so far as to say that the Novichok nerve agent used to try to kill him was placed in Navalny's underpants. Navalny confirmed that the call was disguised as an incoming call from FSB headquarters, and personally posed as a fellow FSB agent during the conversation.

In its statement, the FSB dismissed the call with the alleged agent as a "fake," and said that a probe has been set up to assess the situation.

Monday's video was the second time in two weeks that Navalny has accused the FSB of trying to kill him using Novichok. Last week, he alleged, citing media investigations by Bellingcat, CNN, Der Spiegel and The Insider, that an "elite unit" of the FSB consisting of between six and 10 operatives had been tracking him since 2017, secretly accompanying him during his trips throughout Russia, and eventually likely poisoning him in Tomsk, Siberia in August.

Russian officials repeatedly dismissed the poisoning claims, with Novichok co-creator Leonid Rink emphasizing in September that Navalny would have been dead before making it to his plane if he had truly been poisoned by the nerve agent. Observers have also questioned the Navalny narrative on his escape from Russia, asking why, if the Kremlin sought to kill him, he was let out of the country and flown to Germany on an emergency charter flight.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that he personally approved for travel restrictions against Navalny associated with a criminal case against him in his home country to be waived and for him to be allowed to be taken to Germany following an appeal from the opposition figure's wife.

