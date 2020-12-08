Nepal, China Claim Mount Everest is Now Even Taller

After working for almost a year to find out the exact height of the world's tallest peak Mount Everest post 2015 Gorkha earthquake, Nepal and China jointly announced its new height which is 8,848.86 metres. This retains its position to being the tallest peak in the world.
8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest, Nepal's Foreign Minister announces. pic.twitter.com/Fnxh1liY98— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020
In 1954, the Survey of India measured the height of Mount Everest which was marked 8,848 metres. Chinese researchers had claimed 8844 meters height in 2005, while Nepal said it was a little taller, at 8847 meters.
Due to the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Nepal in 2015, a number of scientists had speculated that the height of the mountain could have been reduced.
To know its exact height, Nepal had signed an agreement with China in 2019 during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Nepal's Department of Survey deployed its officials and experts to re-measure the mountain's height with the help of China’s hi-end technology measures, technicians and surveyors.
