06:21 GMT27 November 2020
    Patients watch a movie on a big screen at a makeshift COVID-19 care centre set up in an indoor sports stadium, in New Delhi, India,19 September 2020

    Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of Cases in India Rises by 43,082 to Over 9.3 Mln

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    World
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown
    0 11
    The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 1.430 million, over 60.78 million cases of the infection have been detected, and over 38.9 million people have recovered, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.

    The United States still has the highest coronavirus case count in the world; 12,838,102 have contracted the virus there, 262,847 have died from COVID-19 there and 4,835,956 have recovered.

    India and Brazil, which come next in the list of the most-affected countries, have reached 9,266,705 and 6,166,606 cases in total, respectively.

    • 06:20

      Russia's RDIF Agreed on Producing 100Mln Doses of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine in India

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Friday that it reached an agreement with India's pharmaceutical company Hetero on producing over 100 million doses of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V per year in India.
    • 05:51

      Japan’s COVID-19 Response Centre Calls on Government to Toughen Restrictions

      Japanese authorities should impose targeted anti-coronavirus measures, including a partial ban on movement between regions and shorter opening hours for cafes and restaurants, Shigeru Omi, the head of the central government's panel on virus countermeasures, said on Friday.

      "In addition to the personal efforts of people, it is necessary to reduce the opening hours of catering establishments, to reduce the movement of people between areas with high and low infection rates," Omi said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

      Omi has addressed lawmakers amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections across Japan — the case tally increased by over 2,500 on Thursday and surpassed 141,000.

    • 05:32

      Mongolia Reports 26 More COVID-19 Cases

    • 05:21

      New Zealand Reports 7 New COVID-19 Cases

    • 05:00

      Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Germany Surpasses 1 Million

      Germany has confirmed 22,806 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 1,006,394, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

      The death toll has grown by 426 to 15,586 people within the same period of time. More than 696,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

    • 04:55

      Japan Cancels Emperor's New Year Event Due to COVID-19

      "We have decided not to hold (the event) from the viewpoint of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus," Japan's Imperial Household Agency said on its website on Friday.

    • 04:55

      Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 43,082 to Over 9.3Mln

      India has confirmed 43,082 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,309,788, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

      The death toll from the disease has reached 135,715 people, with 492 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 8.71 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

