Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of Cases in India Rises by 43,082 to Over 9.3 Mln

Japanese authorities should impose targeted anti-coronavirus measures, including a partial ban on movement between regions and shorter opening hours for cafes and restaurants, Shigeru Omi, the head of the central government's panel on virus countermeasures, said on Friday.
"In addition to the personal efforts of people, it is necessary to reduce the opening hours of catering establishments, to reduce the movement of people between areas with high and low infection rates," Omi said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.
Omi has addressed lawmakers amid a recent surge in COVID-19 infections across Japan — the case tally increased by over 2,500 on Thursday and surpassed 141,000.
