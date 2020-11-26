Baghdad Closely Following Development of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine, Foreign Minister Says

"We closely follow the process of vaccine creation and use. I know that our agencies are in contact with Russian colleagues on the matter," Hussein said at a press conference when asked if Baghdad plans to purchase Russian vaccines against COVID-19.
In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya research centre. In October, Russia registered its second vaccine, EpiVacCorona, developed by the Vector research centre.
Samples of Sputnik V have already been delivered to India, Hungary, Armenia, Belarus, and other countries for ongoing trials. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that dozens of other countries have also expressed a wish to buy Russia's COVID vaccines, including EpiVacCorona, that was registered in October.
