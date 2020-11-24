5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near El Salvador

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude has struck off the Pacific coast of El Salvador, the Ministry of the Environment said on Tuesday.
The epicentre of the quake was registered 64 kilometres southwest of La Union, seismologists said.
📌 #ElObservatorioInforma Mapa de intensidad instrumental de último sismo sentido [2020-11-24, 12 40]. pic.twitter.com/2TKqp6GOu5— Ministerio de Medio Ambiente (@MedioAmbienteSV) November 24, 2020
The earthquake was reportedly felt in several cities, including San Vicente, San Salvador, Zacatecoluca, San Pedro Perulapan, San Miguel, Soyapango, Usulutan and Santa Tecla. Just a week ago, a minor earthquake of 3.6 magnitude was registered off the coast of Usulutan in the country.
According to the Richter magnitude scale, earthquakes of 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are considered moderate and are not supposed to cause serious damage to buildings apart from those poorly constructed.
