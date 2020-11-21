Register
10:56 GMT21 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ilhan Omar

    Squad Member Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-Israeli ‘Peace Deals’

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Lorie Shaull / Ilhan Omar
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107735/62/1077356208_0:68:2047:1219_1200x675_80_0_0_ddb92cdcdadaf6c9f4d7e5dd25daf4b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011211081233865-squad-member-ilhan-omar-urges-biden-to-scrap-trumps-arab-israeli-peace-deals/

    In September and October, the Trump administration hammered out a series of normalisation-of-relations agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, compelling the latter three countries to recognise the Jewish State in exchange for lucrative weapons deals and the lifting of sanctions.

    Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has sent the Biden ‘transition team’ some foreign policy advice, encouraging it to scrap the recent peace/recognition deals between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan. In a long-telegram style series of tweets on Donald Trump’s Mideast policy, the lawmaker accused the President of disguising arms agreements as ‘peace deals’.

    “He recently inked so-called ‘peace deals’ between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Israel. The only problem? They weren’t peace deals. They’re arms sales to human rights abusers, designed to empower the Gulf States and increase the risk of war with Iran,” Omar wrote.
    “Trump proposed a staggering $23 billion in arms sales to the UAE, which the administration admitted was linked to the deal,” she added, pointing out that she had introduced resolutions in the House to try to stop these arms sales.

    Suggesting that the diplomatic agreements have only “normalised the occupation” of Palestinian territories by Israel, Omar lamented that they’ve “made real peace for Israelis and Palestinians increasingly unlikely.”

    According to the congresswoman, Joe Biden now “has a tremendous opportunity to reverse” Trump’s foreign policy, and to position the US “at an equal distance” from all the Middle Eastern “dictators,” whether it be Iran, or Saudi Arabia, or the Yemeni Saudi puppet government, or the UAE.

    Omar, 38, is a member of the informal group of ‘progressives’ within the Democratic Party known as ‘The Squad’, whose other members include Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. The lawmakers’ policy proposals include Medicare for all, a ‘Green New Deal’ for America and major changes to US foreign policy. The Squad has been a favourite target of Republican-leaning media and politicians, who have alleged that it carries undue levels of influence within the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign.  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden have repeatedly sought to distance themselves from the ‘progressive’ wing of the party, however, promising that “nothing will fundamentally change” under a Biden presidency, and that Medicare-for-all, the Green New Deal and major changes to foreign policy were off the table.

    Arab-Israeli Peace Deals

    In September, the UAE, Bahrain and Israel signed the Abraham Accords, with Abu Dhabi and Manama becoming the first two Persian Gulf Arab states to normalise ties with Tel Aviv, and the third and fourth Arab countries after Egypt and Jordan to do so. In late October, the Sudanese government signed a similar agreement with Israel. Washington sweetened the deals by providing the Persian Gulf states with lucrative arms deals and promising to lift economic sanctions and the ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ designation against Sudan.

    F-35
    © CC0 / Ronald Bradshaw
    Biden's Foreign Policy Aide Opposes Idea of Selling F-35s to UAE, Says Only Israel Should Have Them
    Trump’s efforts earned him a nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

    Palestinian leaders have accused the Persian Gulf states and Sudan of ‘selling out’ to the US and Israel, and of ‘stabbing Palestinian people in the back’. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel dismissed this criticism, suggesting the Gulf sheikdoms’ decision was a sign that they would no longer be “held hostage by the Palestinians.”

    17 of the Arab League’s 22 members continue to have no relations with Israel.

    Related:

    Biden's Foreign Policy Aide Opposes Idea of Selling F-35s to UAE, Says Only Israel Should Have Them
    Mike Pompeo: US Gov't Greenlights Military Equipment Sale to UAE, Including Up to 50 F-35 Jets
    Palestinian Authority Allegedly Sends Envoys Who Were Recalled Over Israel Deal Back to UAE, Bahrain
    Bipartisan Senate Effort Seeks to Block Proposed $23 Billion Weapons Sale to UAE, Including F-35s
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman paddles on the shores of the AtlanticOcean in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Wednesday, 18 November 2020. France's health minister says the country is progressively getting back in control of its resurgent coronavirus epidemic but warns that it will quickly flare again if people start ignoring lockdown rules.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 November
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse