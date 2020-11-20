Armed Man Reportedly Takes 10 Hostages in Office of Microfinancing Organisation in Tbilisi

An armed man has taken at least 10 people hostage at an office of a microfinancing organisation in Tbilisi, Georgia, local media reports say.
According to eyewitnesses, there were five attackers, armed with grenades.
Sputnik Georgia has reported that the police have managed to negotiate the release of two hostages. However, more people remain inside the building of the NBC Business Capital company on Tzsereteli Avenue.
A local TV channel has shared a video from the scene.
