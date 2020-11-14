Register
14 November 2020
    The dog Laika, first animal to orbit the Earth, before launch, November 3, 1957.

    Photos: 2,400 Vintage Images From NASA’s Space Race Era Go Up For Auction

    Unidentified Photographer [Sputnik II] / Christie's
    Christie's is auctioning off 2,400 vintage original NASA photographs amassed by French collector Victor Martin-Malburet showcasing the space agency’s history of manned space flight.

    Christie’s Auction House has put the 2,400 extraordinary NASA images up for auction in a special online-only bidding due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

    The “artistic heritage of the golden age of space exploration when NASA, and its astronaut-photographers, captured the first forays into space and onto the surface of another world. The collection is the most comprehensive private collection of NASA photographs ever presented at auction, and spans every visual milestone of the space program,” the auction house said in a press release.

    Christie's calls it the "most comprehensive private collection of NASA photographs ever presented at auction," including "every visual milestone of the space program, from the early days of Mercury, the technical advances of Gemini and Lunar Orbiter, to the triumphs of Apollo." 

    Martin-Malburet, 39, worked to build the collection for more than 15 years, even snagging some photos from the astronauts themselves, according to the Guardian.

    Some of the images have never been shared publicly and could only be accessed by researchers visiting the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, according to CNN. 

    The Blue Marble, the first fully illuminated photo of Earth taken by a human in 1972.
    Harrison Schmitt/Christie's
    The "Blue Marble," the first fully illuminated photo of Earth taken by a human in 1972.
    Among the rare images can be found the famous "Blue Marble" photo - the first fully illuminated image of Earth taken by a human, taken in 1972. It also includes the first selfie taken in space: a 1966 photo in which Buzz Aldrin's face appears to float above the curve of Earth. 
    The first 'selfie' self-portrait in space, taken by Buzz Aldrin in 1966.
    Buzz Aldrin/Christie's
    The first 'selfie' self-portrait in space, taken by Buzz Aldrin in 1966.
    Other photos are the first human-taken "Earthrise" photo showing the Earth rising over a barren moon in 1968, and the first-ever image of the far side of the moon, taken in 1959.
    Crescent Earth rising beyond the Moon's barren horizon, 1971.
    Alfred Worden/Christie's
    Crescent Earth rising beyond the Moon's barren horizon, 1971.
    Arguably the cutest photo is that of Laika, the first dog to orbit Earth, while awaiting launch on the Soviet Union's Sputnik 2 in 1957.
    The dog Laika, first animal to orbit the Earth, before launch, November 3, 1957.
    Unidentified Photographer [Sputnik II] / Christie's
    The dog Laika, first animal to orbit the Earth, before launch, November 3, 1957.
    The 2,400 images are spread across 700 lots on Christie's website, with bids starting at about $132. Christie’s estimates that some of the better-known images will reach in excess of $66,000 each. 
    The forgotten frame taken right before Buzz Aldrin's most recognized image with the U.S. flag, captured by Neil Armstrong. Signed Buzz Aldrin, Apollo XI LMP.”
    Christie's
    The forgotten frame taken right before Buzz Aldrin's most recognized image with the U.S. flag, captured by Neil Armstrong. Signed "Buzz Aldrin, Apollo XI LMP.”
    The only photograph showing Neil Armstrong walking on the moon is anticipated to go to the highest bidder at an estimated $63,000, according to CNN. The "Blue Marble" photo is expected to sell for up to $31,500 and the "Earthrise" photo for up to $37,800. Bidding closes on either November 19 or 20, depending on the item.
    Neil Armstrong Walk on the Moon, Apollo 11, taken by Astronaut E.E. Aldrin, July 31 1961.
    Christie's
    Neil Armstrong Walk on the Moon, Apollo 11, taken by Astronaut E.E. Aldrin, July 31 1961.



    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse