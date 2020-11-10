Nusra Terrorists Shell Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone 33 Times

According to the Russian military, about 33 cases of shelling across the Idlib de-escalation zone have been confirmed.
"We have registered 33 instances of shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Nusra terrorists, including 18 in the Idlib province, three in the Aleppo province, nine in the Latakia province, and three in the Hama province," Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said at a briefing.
According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have patrolled the provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah.
Earlier this year, the Syrian Army discovered an underground fortified headquarters of the terrorist organisation under the building of the Maarat al-Numan city museum. The Syrian military launched offensive operations in response to continued violations of ceasefire agreements by Idlib militants, liberating some towns and villages along the line of separation, regaining control over some of the cities that had been lost during the 2012 turmoil in Syria.
*Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia
