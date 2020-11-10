Beijing Says Incident With Brazilian Volunteer Not Related to Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

"We have noted that Sinovac Biotech has already made a statement. According to the conclusion of a research institute of the Brazilian partner, this incident is not related to the vaccine", Wang said at a briefing.
Sinovac maintains contact with the Brazilian partners, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman stressed.
The Brazil National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has temporarily halted trials of the Coronavac coronavirus vaccine of China's Sinovac lab in connection with a "serious incident".
Anvisa was notified of a serious side effect in one of the people taking part in the trials on 29 October, according to a statement quoted by Globo, but details of the incident were not provided.
"Serious incidents" are defined as death or potentially fatal effects, disability, hospitalisation, transmission of infection through a medical device, or a clinically significant event.
