Tourist Boat Capsizes in Turkey's Antalya Province, Rescue Operation Underway, Reports Say

Local media suggested there were 30 people on board the vessel and one of them has allegedly died in the incident.
Most of the tourists were able to independently swim to the shoreline. The incident happened between 50 and 100 metres off the coast.
Antalya'da tur teknesi battıhttps://t.co/hOqni1y0Ce pic.twitter.com/bEtALxFkGM— Sputnik Türkiye (@sputnik_TR) November 3, 2020
Though it is unknown why the vessel capsized, local newspaper Sabah Gazetesi has suggested that it happened because of bad weather conditions.
