Canada Betting on Increased Immigration Targets to Boost Economic Recovery, Minister Says

According to the minister, the plan is designed to address some of the "most acute labour shortages" and "keep Canada competitive on the world stage".
"Immigration is essential to getting us through the pandemic, but also to our short-term economic recovery and our long-term economic growth", Mendicino said on Friday.
L'immigration est la clé de la reprise économique à court terme et de la prospérité à long terme. Et c’est exactement pourquoi le Plan d’immigration que nous dévoilons ajd, présente une vision audacieuse pour soutenir le succès du 🇨🇦.https://t.co/kWJk5Bs7LY— Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) October 30, 2020
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) plans to increase immigration targets to 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, 411,000 in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023 up from 351,000 in 2021 and 361,000 in 2022 as part of the plan. The increased quotas will also offset the shortfalls produced by slowdowns during the peak of the pandemic.
The plan will focus on economic immigration, with 60 percent of new permanent residents entering through skilled worker programs, and French-speaking candidates, the IRCC said.
The plan also includes a provision to provide a pathway to permanent residency for asylum seekers, who worked on the front lines at long-term living facilities and other care centres during the peak of the pandemic, a point of contention for months, the statement said.
