Diego Maradona Self-Isolates at Home After Contact With COVID-Positive Person, Reports Say

1986 FIFA World Cup champion, Argentinian Diego Maradona, has isolated due to contact with a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Pagina/12.
According to reports, one of Maradona's guards felt unwell over the weekend and passed a coronavirus test, which turned out to be positive.
In turn, Maradona himself, who is the head coach of the Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima, will reportedly take a coronavirus test on Thursday. If it is negative, then Maradona will be able to lead the team on Friday in the match against Patronato, they day he turns 60.
Maradona had already been forced to isolate himself and take a coronavirus test earlier in October, as Gimnasia and Esgrima player Nicholas Conten contracted COVID-19. At the time, the result of Maradona's test was negative.
