Moscow Considers US Attempts to Pressure China Over Arms Control 'Untenable', Russia's Envoy Says

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Russia and the United States broke down in 2019, after the United States left the agreement, citing Moscow's alleged violations of its terms. The claims were denied by Russia which has repeatedly urged its partner to come back to the Treaty.

On Monday, Russia'sambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called Washington's attempts to pressure China in relation to arms control "untenable".

Antonov added that it was premature to say that Russia and the United States were "on the threshold" of arms control agreements, following the US withdrawal from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty back in 2019 and amid the upcoming exparation of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, also known as the New START.

The INF was signed by Russia and the US back in 1987, effectively banning the use of short medium-range and intermediate-range land-based ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and their launchers. The United States - which announced its withdrawal from the agreement in February 2019 - has claimed in the past few years that Russia has violated terms of the agreement, something Moscow strongly denies.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said US exit from the INF Treaty was a "grave mistake" which created the risk of unleashing a missiles arms race, "increasing confrontational potential and sliding into uncontrolled escalation".

In October, Antonov said he has recently confirmed that the US was now ready to deploy intermediate and short-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). The envoy slammed the move, arguing that Russia would respond to Washington's actions with "adequate steps".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW