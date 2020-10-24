At Least 13 Killed in Blast at Education Centre in Kabul - Afghan Health Ministry

Afghan officials said a bombing outside an educational centre in Kabul had killed at least 13 and wounded 20 people, including children.
The interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian did not immediately provide further details about the blast.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
There has of late been an uptick in violence between Taliban and Afghan forces in the country, despite the two warring sides having kick-started peace talks in Doha to end the decades-long war in the country.
The US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February, opening up a path toward the complete withdrawal of American troops from the war zone.
Earlier Saturday a roadside bomb killed nine people in eastern Afghanistan after it struck a minivan carrying civilians, a local official said.
