Register
00:00 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The World Economic Forum logo is seen in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 21 until Jan. 24, 2020.

    СOVID-19 Accelerates Workforce Automation, New Jobs Still Coming, WEF Report Suggests

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080831742_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_9b191f8198decb6919418864dca907cf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010201080831771-sovid-19-accelerates-workforce-automation-new-jobs-still-coming-wef-report-suggests/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The coronavirus pandemic has further accelerated the transformation of labor markets, which could see 85 million jobs lost due to workforce automation, but create 97 million new jobs, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday, summing up its Future of Jobs 2020 report.

    "COVID-19 has accelerated the arrival of the future of work. Accelerating automation and the fallout from the COVID-19 recession has deepened existing inequalities across labour markets and reversed gains in employment made since the global financial crisis in 2007-2008. It’s a double disruption scenario that presents another hurdle for workers in this difficult time," said WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi in a news release.

    Zahidi warned that "the window of opportunity for proactive management of this change is closing fast," indicating that business, government and workers must urgently work together to "implement a new vision for the global workforce."

    According to the WEF, automation and a division of labor between humans and machines will take away 85 million jobs globally by 2025. The technology revolution will, concurrently, generate 97 million new jobs in areas like artificial intelligence, content creation, cloud computing and a sustainable economy.

    Humans will "retain their comparative advantage" in managing, advising, decision-making, reasoning, communicating and interacting, the report says.

    Almost half of those set to retain their jobs in the next five years will need new skills and this process will require the coordinated effort of government and business, particularly in light of the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected low-skilled workers, the findings show.

    The report also suggests that remote work is here to stay, but will require adaptation.

    As of Tuesday, over 40,650,000 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been registered worldwide, with the death toll at 1,122,036, according to data collated by the Johns Hopkins University.

    Related:

    UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Unveils New Measures to Support Jobs, Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Youths in India Falling Prey to Fake Gigolo Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Police Reveal
    COVID-19: India's Modi May Announce Economic Stimulus 2.0 Focused on Infrastructure, Defence, Jobs
    Trump Slams FDA's COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines as 'Another Political Hit Job'
    In China, For China? Most US Firms To Shun 'Bringing Jobs Home' Despite COVID-19, Trade War - Survey
    Tags:
    World Economic Forum, Jobs, automation, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse